Azerbaijan’s BSE greenlights 'Regional' NBCO LLC bonds for market trading

Economy Materials 3 February 2026 22:34 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3.​ The Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) issued an “Approval for trade” decision for the bonds of "Regional" Non-Bank Commercial Organization (NBCO) LLC, Trend reports via the BSE.

The auction for the placement of the bonds with the ISIN code AZ2005023406 was concluded today.

Since the trading results of the mentioned securities meet the requirements of paragraph 3.19 of the "Rules for Admission to Trading, Listing, Maintenance in Listing and Delisting of Securities on the Baku Stock Exchange", the mentioned bonds are included in the Standard Market Listing segment.

The bond issue prospectus can be found on the BSE website in the section "Profile of issuer".

Information on the bonds is as follows:

Name of the issuer

"Regional" NBCO LLC

State registration number - ISIN

AZ2005023406

Type and form of bonds

Interest-bearing, unsecured bond

Trading type/form

Public / One-price auction

Number of bonds

10,000 (pcs)

Initial trade price

100 manat ($59)

Issue volume

1 million manat ($590,000)

Coupon rate

16%

Payment period

It is paid every 30 calendar days from the date of placement of the first bond

Period

3 years

Auction price

100 manat ($59)

Realised volume

1 million manat ($590,000)

Total volume of orders (at nominal price)

1 million manat ($590,000)

Number of investors

55

Number of orders

55

Underwriter

"Xalq Capital Investment Company" CJSC
