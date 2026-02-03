Azerbaijan’s BSE greenlights 'Regional' NBCO LLC bonds for market trading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3.​ The Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) issued an “Approval for trade” decision for the bonds of "Regional" Non-Bank Commercial Organization (NBCO) LLC, Trend reports via the BSE.

The auction for the placement of the bonds with the ISIN code AZ2005023406 was concluded today.

Since the trading results of the mentioned securities meet the requirements of paragraph 3.19 of the "Rules for Admission to Trading, Listing, Maintenance in Listing and Delisting of Securities on the Baku Stock Exchange", the mentioned bonds are included in the Standard Market Listing segment.

The bond issue prospectus can be found on the BSE website in the section "Profile of issuer".

Information on the bonds is as follows: