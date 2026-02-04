Turkmenistan, UAE discuss expanding cooperation in gas sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed their intention to further expand cooperation in the gas sector, including through the development of current projects and exploration of new partnership areas, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting held on February 3 in Dubai between Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director, and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

During the talks, the sides noted the constructive nature of bilateral ties in the gas sphere and reviewed the progress of ongoing joint initiatives.

The parties also discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation aimed at strengthening the overall partnership between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to further develop and deepen bilateral cooperation through regular meetings and consultations between relevant representatives of the two countries to ensure consistent engagement on priority areas.

