EU and Central Asian nations discuss regional cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 3. The EU and Central Asian nations discussed cooperation issues, as well as the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral and regional dialogue, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The discussion took place in Brussels, between Deputy Managing Director - Eastern Europe and Central Asia European Union (EEAS), Audrone Perkauskiene, and the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Considerable attention was devoted to the practical implementation of the agreements reached, with a particular emphasis on priority areas of cooperation such as transport connectivity, energy, and the sourcing of critical raw materials. It was acknowledged that, in recent years, Central Asian countries have adopted a coordinated regional strategy to address key issues of mutual interest.

The European Union underscored the strategic significance of the region, reaffirming its sustained interest in Central Asia and its commitment to advancing collaborative initiatives.

In addition, participants engaged in a robust exchange of perspectives on the outcomes of the most recent EU-Central Asia Summit, while also deliberating on potential future rounds of ministerial discussions and high-level summit meetings.