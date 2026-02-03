President Ilham Aliyev’s Abu Dhabi visit: Relationship built for long haul

Baku and Abu Dhabi have maintained an ongoing conversation that flows effortlessly, without the need for meticulous statements. It's grounded in a grasp of the region's framework, discerning which risks are here to stay and which are temporary, and which solutions work in practice, not just in rhetoric. That's why the agenda of yesterday's meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and the UAE in Abu Dhabi was broad yet focused: politics, economics, energy, defense, and humanitarian issues.

Ilham Aliyev and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed practically the entire spectrum of bilateral relations—from politics and economics to energy, and from defense to humanitarian cooperation. Without excessive declarations, but with a clear understanding of where the parties already align and where they are ready to move further. It's symbolic that the focus was on long-term areas: energy, security, and investment. Azerbaijan and the UAE today speak the language of states that think not in terms of seasons or years, but of the horizon. This is especially evident in Abu Dhabi. They know how to "play the long game" here and value partners who possess a vision for development decades ahead. And the sincere personal relationship between the leaders has become a solid foundation upon which this long-term cooperation is successfully moving forward.

The signing of a document related to the sale of a portion of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy's non-controlling stake in the Southern Gas Corridor project to XRG, the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), became a logical continuation of this dialogue. For Baku, this signifies widening the net of trustworthy allies surrounding a pivotal infrastructure endeavor. For Abu Dhabi, it is participation in a route that has long since turned into an important element of the European energy configuration.

Defense cooperation stood as an independent subject. The joint operational-tactical exercises "Peace Shield - 2026," currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, are perceived as a working tool for building cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. Without loud formulations, without demonstrative gestures. Sharing experiences, enhancing compatibility, and building professional contacts are precisely what is valued more than any mere declaration in today's world.

The letter of intent on cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and the UAE carefully outlines this vector. Here, too, a shared philosophy is evident: security is viewed as part of sustainable development, not as a separate, isolated sphere.

The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, was a highlight of the visit and went far beyond formalities. They reminisced about visits to Azerbaijan, discussed the activities of the Zayed Foundation, and discussed the humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and how the values ​​of dialogue and respect are practically embodied in contemporary politics.

In this context, awarding Ilham Aliyev the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is perceived as an important symbolic, yet tangible, gesture. It showcases Azerbaijan's stance toward a nation that continually champions conversation and works to ease tensions whenever it can.

The visit continues, fostering an atmosphere of openness. It is in this mode that partnerships that live long are usually formed.