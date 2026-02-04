Kazakhstan unveils plan for energy infrastructure upgrades in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. In 2026, Kazakhstan plans to upgrade 9 energy blocks, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

These measures are expected to reduce the wear and tear on the country's thermal power plants (TPPs), lowering the current wear rate from 61% to 59%. The repairs aim to improve the efficiency of power stations as well as gradually bring them out of the "red zone" of operational risk.

For the second consecutive year, Kazakhstan is implementing a national project to modernize its energy sector. This 5-year program involves an unprecedented amount of work to update the country's engineering infrastructure.

Over the 5 years, the plan includes upgrading 1,600 kilometers of heat networks and 78,000 kilometers of electrical grids. As a result, by 2029, the wear on heat networks will drop from 52% to 42%, while the wear on electrical grids will decrease from 74% to 45%.

In terms of electricity production, Kazakhstan reached 123.1 billion kWh in 2025, with consumption slightly exceeding production at 124.6 billion kWh. The country's total installed power generation capacity also grew from 25.3 GW to 26.7 GW during the year.