TRIPP to facilitate seamless transit from Central Asia to West via South Caucasus – Sergio Gor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will facilitate seamless transit connectivity from Central Asia through the South Caucasus and onwards to the West, the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, said at the "B5+1" business forum in Bishkek, Trend reports.

“Since President Trump's historic peace summit that brought Armenia and Azerbaijan together, we continue to advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, which will facilitate seamless transit connectivity from Central Asia through the South Caucasus and onwards to the West—a historic step towards building strong, interconnected economies and sustaining peace in the region,” Gor delineated.

Gor noted that Trump recognizes the importance of Central Asia in global trade and connectivity. He is championing peace and prosperity for the entire region.

"The United States is open for business. We're open for peace. We're opening to strengthen our ties around the world. So that is why it's fitting that the first C5 event in 2026 is this B5 + 1 forum,” he said.

According to Gor, the work that will take place at the forum in Bishkek in the coming days will directly advance the economic commitments made by the leaders of Central Asia and the U.S. during the C5+1 summit in Washington in November 2025.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement issued by Mirzoyan and Rubio announced Armenia's intention to approve and endorse the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the authority to manage the project for an initial term of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining a 26% share for itself.

Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, is visiting Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from February 4 to 7 to participate in the B5+1 Business Forum and to interact with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, collectively referred to as the C5.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel