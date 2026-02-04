U.S. businesses seek to expand presence in Kyrgyzstan's market

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. Major U.S. companies are showing interest in expanding their presence in the Kyrgyz market, Trend reports via the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This was announced following meetings held at the National Investment Agency with representatives of leading American companies and organizations.

During the talks, the sides reviewed priority areas of cooperation, as well as the prospects for implementing joint investment, infrastructure, technological, and social projects.

U.S. companies presented their investment initiatives, confirming their interest in expanding operations in Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, the U.S. delegation also expressed readiness to consider the republic as a regional platform for project implementation in Central Asia and outlined key areas of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the meetings, memorandums of cooperation were signed between the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and Equion Group, Pangea-Global LLC, Mooney Group, StrategEast, Nasdaq, Valmont, and Concrete Engine.

Meanwhile, the signed documents formalize the parties’ intentions to develop partnership relations and create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint investment projects.

