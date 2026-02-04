Azerbaijan's business lending in construction sector grows
The business loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks in the construction sector has seen significant growth as of January 1, 2026. Data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows a notable increase compared to both the previous month and the same period last year. This reflects continued support for the construction industry.
