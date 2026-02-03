US-Iran talks are still on - White House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Talks between the United States and Iran are still scheduled for this week despite the downing of an Iranian drone, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said, Trend reports.

"Special Envoy Witkoff is preparing to negotiate with the Iranians this week. As of now, those are still scheduled," Leavitt said in an interview with local media.

She also noted that US President Donald Trump "has a number of options on the table [regarding Iran], including the use of military force."

Earlier, The United States military shot down an Iranian drone that was heading towards the American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The Shahed-139 drone was destroyed by an F-35 fighter jet.