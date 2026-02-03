Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts 11th Youth Forum (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 3. The XI Azerbaijan Youth Forum is taking place in the city of Khankendi, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum is attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, Deputy Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi, Aghdere and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 Gulshen Rzayeva, and Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in the country Anna Soave.

The forum will feature panel sessions on the topics "Building Cities of the Future: The Responsibility of Youth in National Development" and "Cities as a System of Opportunities: Education, Skills, and Employment for Youth."

