KazMunayGas, Türkiye's TPAO considering well drilling in Caspian Sea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) are considering drilling a well to a depth of 4,500 meters as part of the offshore Big Zhambyl geological exploration project in the Northern part of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the KMG.

The issue of further steps in bilateral cooperation and the transition of the Big Zhambyl project to the practical implementation stage was discussed during a meeting between the delegations of TPAO and KMG.

Earlier, KMG organized detailed technical sessions for TPAO specialists and provided access to its data room, allowing the Turkish side to study a pool of promising geological exploration projects in detail.

Following the analysis, the Turkish partners identified the offshore Big Zhambyl project as a priority for in-depth technical and economic evaluation.

TPAO was established in 1954 as an integrated state-owned oil company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, and marketing. TPAO is one of Türkiye’s key state energy companies and is implementing an extensive program to increase hydrocarbon output, particularly in the Black Sea and eastern regions of the country.

Since the signing of a confidentiality agreement in June 2025, KMG and TPAO have been actively exchanging information and collaboratively exploring potential projects in Kazakhstan and Türkiye.