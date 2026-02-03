Eni secures key partner for wind power leap in Kazakhstan's Zhanaozen

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Italy’s Eni has selected a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan's Shu city in Zhambyl region as a supplier of wind power equipment for a hybrid energy project in the city of Zhanaozen, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

An official signing ceremony for the contract covering the supply and installation of wind turbine equipment was held today. The manufacturing plant is jointly established by Samruk-Kazyna and China-based SANY Renewable Energy.

Under the agreement, the plant will supply wind turbine installations with a total capacity of 77 MW. The equipment will be delivered to Mangistau region as part of the implementation of a hybrid energy project in the city of Zhanaozen.

On September 2, 2025, the first launch complex for the production of wind energy components was opened in the Zhambyl region. The facility manufactures gondolas, hubs, towers, and other key components for wind power plants.

In 2024, KazMunayGas (KMG) and Eni began the construction of a hybrid power plant with a capacity of 247 MW in Zhanaozen, which will operate on solar, wind, and gas energy.

The capacity of the solar power plant is 50 MW, the wind power plant will have 77 MW, and the gas power plant will contribute 120 MW. The solar power plant was launched in September 2025. In 2026, KMG and Eni plan to complete the construction of the wind and gas power plants. After that, the project will operate at full capacity as a single hybrid energy complex.

According to the country's Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan's total renewable electricity generation amounted to 8.621 billion kWh in 2025, which is a 13.7% increase compared to 2024. Renewable energy sources accounted for 7% of the total electricity production in the country, with the total installed capacity of renewable energy facilities reaching 3.537 GW.

Overall, Kazakhstan's total electricity production in 2025 reached 123.1 billion kWh, while consumption was slightly higher at 124.6 billion kWh. The country’s total installed power generation capacity increased from 25.3 GW to 26.7 GW during the year.