Turkmen external quotation values drop amid dips in petrochemicals, light industry

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan reported a decrease in the total value of external quotations for the January 31 session, driven by lower activity in the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while other sectors remained largely unchanged.

