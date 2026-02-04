Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss measures to enhance freight rail connectivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed measures to increase freight transportation volumes between the countries, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Gulomjon. Mamadaliev, Head of the Termez Regional Railway Hub, a branch of Temiryulinfratuzilma JSC, and a delegation led by the management of Tajikistan Railways.

The sides also considered steps to accelerate the acceptance and transfer of railcars at border stations, as well as ways to address operational challenges arising in the freight transportation process.

Foloüing the talks, the parties agreed to further develop cooperation and ensure the daily acceptance and transfer of more than six pairs of freight trains through the railway border crossing points of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan remains one of Uzbekistan’s key regional trade partners, ranking among the country’s top 20 trading partners. Bilateral trade turnover reached $912.3 million in 2025, reflecting the growing importance of transport connectivity between the two economies.