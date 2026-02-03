Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for expanding military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan discussed prospects for expanding military cooperation during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei.

During the meeting, the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as prospects for its further development, were discussed. It was noted that joint exercises and mutual visits contribute to the expansion of military ties between the two countries.

The sides also held a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest in the military, military-technical, and military education spheres.

In addition, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Chief of the General Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.

The Chiefs of General Staff emphasized the importance of the joint exercise “Peace Shield – 2026” for enhancing the exchange of experience between military personnel of both countries and discussed several other related issues.

Later, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the High-Level Observer Day of the joint operational-tactical exercise “Peace Shield – 2026.”

On February 3, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, observed the joint operational-tactical exercise held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of military personnel from both countries.