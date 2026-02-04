Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to further explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade, economic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to further explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on February 4 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The sides acknowledged that both societies are witnessing real benefits of peace on the ground. They expressed satisfaction with the start of bilateral trade and ongoing export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the transit of grain and other goods from third countries to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. The sides agreed to further explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They also welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and concurred on the need to broaden confidence-building measures.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the implementation of TRIPP and other connectivity projects.