Azerbaijan announces volume of oil exports to Georgia for 2025
Azerbaijan exported crude oil and bituminous oil products to Georgia, contributing to its overall oil export portfolio.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy