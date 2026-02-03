Iran agrees to reduce uranium enrichment level to 20 percent - Supreme Leader's advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Tehran is ready to lower the uranium enrichment level from 60 percent to 20 percent in exchange for certain concessions by Washington, said Ali Shamkhani, Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Trend reports.

According to him, if the other side has concerns, reducing the enrichment level from 60 percent to 20 percent is possible.

Shamkhani also emphasized that in the event of any military aggression by the United States, Israel would become a legitimate target for Iran.

He noted that if U.S. launches a strike, Israel will inevitably be involved in the process and Iran’s response will be proportionate. Shamkhani added that the scale of the response will depend on the actions and steps taken by the other side.