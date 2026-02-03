EIB channels €2.06bn into Sweden’s climate, infrastructure and innovation in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3. In 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group provided around SEK 21.8 billion (€2.06 billion) in financing to Swedish municipalities and companies, supporting projects ranging from large-scale climate infrastructure to high-growth innovative firms, Trend reports via the EIB.

The funding backed renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable transport, industrial innovation and improved access to growth capital for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. According to the EIB Group, the support helped mobilize total investments in Sweden of approximately €7.6 billion — equivalent to about 1.3% of GDP or €711 per capita.

Among the year’s flagship projects was financing for Stockholm Exergi to develop a large-scale bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant linked to Stockholm’s district heating network. The EIB also supported a major expansion of the Stockholm metro system to increase capacity and strengthen sustainable urban mobility, as well as investments in the Port of Gothenburg aimed at enhancing logistics capacity and reducing emissions from maritime transport.

Support for Swedish industry and innovation included financing for engineering group Sandvik and health and hygiene company Essity, focusing on research and development. The EIB Group also provided venture debt to fast-growing technology companies, including Stockholm-based ECAPS, which develops advanced propulsion systems for satellites and spacecraft, and Gothenburg-based PulPac, which is scaling dry moulded fibre technology as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics.

The EIB Group, which comprises the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, is the European Union’s long-term financing institution and is owned by EU Member States. In 2025, the Group signed €100 billion in new financing for more than 870 high-impact projects across eight core priorities, including climate action, digitalization and innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, capital markets union development, and strengthening Europe’s global role. All EIB Group-financed projects are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.