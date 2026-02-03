Exports of wheat from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan decline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. The export of wheat from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan between September and December 2025 decreased by 34% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching about 126,900 tons, Evgeny Karabanov, Head of the Grain Union of Kazakhstan analytics committee said, Trend reports via the union.

He noted that Kazakhstan exported 4.123 million tons of wheat (both soft and hard) over the past four months, which is almost 1.5 times more than in the same period last season.

December saw a record monthly export of 1.778 million tons, which was 2.1 times higher than November and 1.85 times more than in December 2024.

"Thus, over the past four months of the current marketing year, about 50% of the wheat export potential has been utilized," said Karabanov.

Additionally, since the start of the marketing year in September 2025, Kazakh wheat has been shipped to countries that did not receive exports between September and December of the previous year. Algeria received 140,000 tons (56,500 tons in December 2025), Iran received 56,500 tons, the Netherlands received 2,900 tons, and Portugal received 2,200 tons.

Kazakhstan plays a significant role in global wheat production and exports, with an estimated annual export capacity of 7–12 million tonnes. As the 14th largest producer, it is a crucial food supplier for Central Asia, Afghanistan, and increasingly, China. The country typically produces between 12 and over 16 million tonnes of wheat annually, with the 2024 harvest projected between 15.8 and 16.5 million tonnes, contributing to a total grain harvest of 26.5 million tonnes.

With over 13 million hectares of arable land primarily in the northern regions, Kazakhstan focuses on high-quality milling wheat; however, some production may grade lower depending on weather conditions, leading to its use as animal feed.