Kyrgyzstan tightens capital requirements for pawnshops
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The new capital requirements are set to stir the pot in Kyrgyzstan’s pawnshop sector, bolstering financial stability while putting the squeeze on smaller regional players who are struggling to keep their heads above water with limited access to funding.
