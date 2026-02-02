Afghanistan calls for expanded banking links with Turkmenistan

Photo: The National Association of Local Councils of England

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Afghanistan has urged the expansion of banking services with Turkmenistan to support bilateral trade, Trend reports via the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister’s X account.

The issue was raised by Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, in Herat, Afghanistan.

“As banking interactions and facilities are a fundamental factor in strengthening bilateral trade, we request that banking branches be opened in Ashgabat and Kabul so that traders may be relieved of many difficulties and inconviniences,” Baradar said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel