Kazakhstan selects site for construction of second nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov has signed a government decree for the construction of the country’s second nuclear power plant, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan’s Information-Legal System of Normative Legal Acts.

According to the decree, the nuclear power plant will be built in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.

Kazakhstan is set to build its first nuclear power plant with Russian company Rosatom. The development follows a nationwide referendum held on October 6, 2024, in which 71.12 percent of voters supported the establishment of nuclear power facilities, with a turnout of 63.66 percent.

In October 2025, Almasadam Satkaliev, the head of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, announced that the country would proceed with building two nuclear power plants in the Almaty region and was also considering the Caspian Sea coast as a potential site for one of the three planned nuclear power plants.

According to Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan's uranium production for 2025 reached 25,839 tonnes, an 11% increase from the 23,270 tonnes recorded in 2024.