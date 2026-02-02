Azerbaijan amending rule for scheduling election to Supreme Assembly in its Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The rule for scheduling elections to the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being amended, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the current legislation, the Supreme Assembly speaker schedules the election to the assembly.

According to the proposed amendment, the election to the assembly will be scheduled by the president of Azerbaijan based on the proposals of the assembly speaker.

Moreover, if the conduct of military operations in wartime makes it impossible to hold elections to the Supreme Assembly, the term of its office will be extended until the end of military operations. A decision on this will be made by the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic upon the application of the state body ensuring the preparation and holding of elections in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The draft law was put to debate and passed in a second vote. The first vote was held on July 8, 2025.

