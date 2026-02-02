Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Saudi Delta International shows interest in investing in TAPI pipeline

Economy Materials 2 February 2026 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Saudi Delta International shows interest in investing in TAPI pipeline
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Saudi Arabia’s Delta International has expressed interest in investing in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, said Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Trend reports via the Prime Minister’s X account.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov in Herat, Afghanistan. The meeting was also attended by Afghanistan’s Ministers of Mines and Petroleum Hedayatullah Badri, Water and Energy Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, as well as Turkmenistan’s Minister of Transport and Railways and the head of the Turkmengaz State Concern.

Baradar said Delta International is interested in investing in gas purchases under the TAPI project, expanding the capacity of Turkmenistan’s major gas block, constructing and extending the pipeline from Herat’s Guzara District to Kandahar’s Spin Boldak District, continuing to the Indian border, and establishing a large modern gas hub at Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

Meredov welcomed foreign investment in the project and stressed that close cooperation should be maintained to advance these initiatives.

Delta International, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a diversified private group operating in oil & gas, property development, retail, and leisure. It focuses on exploration, production, and appraisal in the Caspian region, the Middle East, and North Africa.

