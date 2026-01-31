Azerbaijan increases loan investments in trade and service sector by 2026
The volume of loans invested in Azerbaijan's trade and service sector has increased as of January 1, 2026. This marks a rise both compared to the previous month and the same period last year. The data highlights a steady growth in lending within the sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy