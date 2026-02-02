Kazakhstan commissions new substation at Asar oil field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. A new electrical substation has been commissioned at the Asar oil and gas field in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, enhancing the reliability of power supply for the production infrastructure of Mangistaumunaigas JSC (MMG), Trend reports via KazMunayGas (KMG).

The substation is equipped with two transformers with a capacity of 10,000 kVA each, as well as two modular switchgear units operating at 35 kV and 6 kV.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply in emergency situations, the facility includes backup power sources and an automatic reserve power switching system in the event of power loss in one of the sections.

Previously, the existing power supply scheme no longer met the growing needs of the Asar field, where 149 oil production wells have been drilled over the past ten years, significantly increasing the load on the electrical networks.

Asar is an oil and gas field located in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan. Discovered in 1969, it has been developed by Mangistaumunaygaz since 1973. The field is situated 55 kilometers southeast of Aktau.

According to OPEC, Kazakhstan's crude oil output stood at approximately 1.522 million barrels per day (b/d) in December 2025.