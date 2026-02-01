Uzbekistan’s Central Bank outlines GDP growth outlook for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan’s economy is expected to grow by around 6.5–7% by the end of 2026, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

According to the regulator, economic activity in 2025 developed at a higher-than-expected level, driven primarily by resilient aggregate demand. High investment activity, fiscal spending, and rising remittances are expected to continue supporting income growth and stimulating consumer demand.

The Central Bank noted that strong export revenues, particularly from precious metals, alongside favorable external conditions, are expected to provide additional support to economic growth.

Despite ongoing uncertainty in the external environment, the overall impact on the economy is expected to remain moderate, as inflation in major trading partner countries continues to decline and global economic growth exceeds earlier expectations.

The GDP outlook comes as inflation in Uzbekistan is projected at around 6.5% by the end of 2026, prompting the Central Bank to maintain a tight monetary policy stance.