Azerbaijan set to grant tax incentives ahead of hosting WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan plans to introduce a package of tax incentives as it prepares to host the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The measure is reflected in a draft law amending the Tax Code, discussed at today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Officials noted that Azerbaijan’s record in the field of urban development played a key role in securing the forum. The decision to hold WUF13 in Baku was formalized through a host country agreement signed on December 22, 2023, between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in 2026 and subsequently approved by law.

To ensure the successful organization of WUF13 at the highest international standards, authorities consider it appropriate to grant a range of targeted tax exemptions to non-resident participants involved in the event.

The measures include income tax exemptions for non-resident individuals engaged in supplying goods, carrying out works, or providing services within the framework of WUF13. Profit tax exemptions will apply to royalty payments made to non-resident legal entities for the use or transfer of rights to intellectual property, as well as to income earned by non-resident companies from works and services related to the forum. In addition, services rendered and works performed by non-residents under contractual agreements, along with the import of goods supported by official documentation, will be exempt from value-added tax.

All tax incentives and exemptions will apply only based on official confirming documents and will remain valid for one year beginning on September 1, 2025.

The draft law was approved in the first reading after discussion in the National Assembly.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel