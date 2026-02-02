Azerbaijan advances constitutional amendments on governance of Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan is transitioning the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from subordination to the Supreme Assembly to direct subordination under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law “On the Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” which was discussed today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under current legislation, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is subordinate to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and reports to it regularly.

According to the draft law, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will report to the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic on its activities. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will determine the order of its work in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The draft law was submitted for discussion and adopted in the second vote. The first vote took place on July 8, 2025.