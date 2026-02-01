Azerbaijan lifts curtain on ranking of local banks by amount of non-interest expenses
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has ranked banks by non-interest expenses as of January 1, 2026. Kapital Bank leads, followed by the International Bank of Azerbaijan and PASHA Bank. Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch has the lowest expenses.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy