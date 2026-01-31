Kazakhstan releases draft of its new constitution

This draft was developed following a thorough analysis of proposals from citizens, political parties, civil society organizations, and experts, complemented by open public discussions and an examination of emerging norms and provisions.

The proposed amendments seek to align the Constitution with a more human-centered state, embodying the contemporary values and principles of the Kazakh people. They also aim to enhance the effectiveness of the country's political institutions.

A key modification in the new Preamble is the declaration that human rights and freedoms will be the state's foremost priority. The principles of unity, solidarity, and interethnic and interfaith harmony are established as the cornerstones of Kazakhstan's statehood, while sovereignty, independence, unitarity, and territorial integrity are enshrined as inviolable values.

For the first time, the new Constitution also introduces principles such as justice, law and order, and environmental stewardship.

The draft Constitution emphasizes that the people of Kazakhstan are the only source of state power and the bearers of sovereignty, signaling a stronger focus on democracy and accountability.

A central theme of the new Constitution is the emphasis on education, science, culture, and innovation. This represents a significant shift, highlighting that the future of the nation will be determined not by natural resources but by human capital and the achievements of its citizens.

A notable feature of the proposed changes is the focus on digitalization. For the first time, the Constitution will include provisions to protect citizens' rights in the digital environment, marking a step towards safeguarding digital rights in an increasingly connected world.

The draft Constitution also emphasizes the separation of religion and state, asserting the secular nature of Kazakhstan's educational and upbringing systems.

Furthermore, it introduces a provision that marriage is a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman, reinforcing traditional values and strengthening the protection of women's rights.

The process of constitutional reform was initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who proposed the idea of establishing a unicameral Parliament in Kazakhstan during his annual address to the nation on September 8, 2025. The proposal aims to reboot the political system and positively influence Kazakhstan's socio-economic development in the era of artificial intelligence.

On October 8, President Tokayev signed a decree to establish a working group for parliamentary reform, which included egal experts, political party representatives, and civil society members. Public participation was also encouraged, with citizens submitting their opinions and suggestions through the e-Otinish and eGov portals.

On January 21, the Constitutional Commission was officially formed, consisting of 130 members. Over the course of its work, the Commission reviewed proposals affecting all sections and 77 articles, which represent 84% of the Constitution’s content. As a result, the Commission has supported the idea of preparing a completely new Constitution for Kazakhstan.