Economy Materials 31 January 2026 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, US discuss regional security and economic cooperation

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Turkmenistan and the U.S. discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and regional security in Central Asia, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The parties exchanged views on progress in enhancing regional security and economic prosperity. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to expanding business ties with Turkmenistan and further strengthening the bilateral relationship.

