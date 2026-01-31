Azerbaijani banks' revenues via fast money transfer systems soar in 2025

Azerbaijani banks saw significant growth in revenue from fast money transfer systems by the end of 2025. There was a noticeable uptick in both the number of transactions and the total volume of funds received compared to last year. Moreover, transfers beyond Azerbaijan experienced an uptick in value, even though the number of transactions took a hit.

