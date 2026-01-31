Türkiye opposes military intervention in Iran - Hakan Fidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Ankara opposes any military intervention in Iran's internal affairs, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint briefing with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

“We have made it clear to our colleagues at every opportunity that we oppose a military intervention in Iran,” Fidan said. He added that Türkiye hopes for a peaceful resolution to Iran's internal issues by the Iranian people themselves, without external interference.

The minister noted that the talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers covered regional and bilateral matters in detail.

“Ensuring regional stability and security is one of the fundamental priorities of our foreign policy. We have consistently advocated for regional issues to be resolved based on a sense of regional responsibility,” he emphasized.

Fidan also highlighted that Ankara’s policies in the Middle East, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus align with this principle, stressing that Iran’s peace and prosperity are crucial not only for Türkiye but for the entire region.