Uzbekistan to send specialists to Türkiye’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan plans to deploy 1,500 certified specialists by the end of this year to work on the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Trend reports via the Uzbek Agency for Migration.

According to the agency, Uzbekistan and Türkiye will jointly establish professional qualification assessment centers in three regions of Uzbekistan, operating in line with Turkish standards. The centers will be launched in the Tashkent, Namangan, and Syrdarya regions, where they will assess skills and competencies across 25 professions and issue internationally recognized certificates.

The initiative follows talks held in Türkiye by the head of the agency, Bekhzod Musaev, with the management of the Arya organization. As a result of the meeting, the sides signed an agreement on assessing the professional qualifications of Uzbek citizens seeking employment in Türkiye.

Earlier, the agency also announced agreements with the Turkish Ministry of Labor and Social Security, under which Uzbek nationals residing illegally in Türkiye will be legalized without deportation, while work permits will be granted after three years of residence.

In addition, Musaev reached an agreement with Turkish company KSK Temizlik to attract Uzbek migrant workers to major construction projects in Ankara, with the company planning to hire up to 2,500 workers this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel