Turkmenistan, Germany discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30.
Turkmenistan and Germany discussed the development of bilateral
trade and economic cooperation,
Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.
The discussions took place during a videoconference between
Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Michael Harms, Chairman
of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy
The parties acknowledged the dynamic growth of trade and
economic relations, which underscores the depth of bilateral
dialogue. They emphasized the importance of regular cross-economic
events, including business forums, trade exhibitions, and economic
days, in fostering this progress.
Furthermore, the pivotal role of the Joint Turkmen-German
Working Group and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in
facilitating tangible intergovernmental cooperation was
highlighted.