Turkmenistan, Germany discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

Economy Materials 30 January 2026 17:29 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and Germany discussed the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a videoconference between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

The parties acknowledged the dynamic growth of trade and economic relations, which underscores the depth of bilateral dialogue. They emphasized the importance of regular cross-economic events, including business forums, trade exhibitions, and economic days, in fostering this progress.

Furthermore, the pivotal role of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in facilitating tangible intergovernmental cooperation was highlighted.

