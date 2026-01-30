Turkmenistan, Germany discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

The discussions took place during a videoconference between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

The parties acknowledged the dynamic growth of trade and economic relations, which underscores the depth of bilateral dialogue. They emphasized the importance of regular cross-economic events, including business forums, trade exhibitions, and economic days, in fostering this progress.

Furthermore, the pivotal role of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in facilitating tangible intergovernmental cooperation was highlighted.