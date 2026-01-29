Kazakhstan nearing completion of feasibility study for Almaty mountain cluster project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. The technical and economic feasibility study for the Almaty Mountain Cluster project is nearing completion, Almaty Akim (mayor) Darkhan Satybaldy reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The project will connect the Shymbulak and Oy-Karagai resorts through the base station at Medeu. The implementation of the project will increase the number of cable cars from 16 to 62, with the total length of ski slopes exceeding 250 kilometers, and their capacity will be raised to 40,000 people per day.

In addition, the akim presented new strategic initiatives to the president aimed at promoting polycentric development in the city. This concept includes the creation of new attractions, such as modern IT infrastructure, multifunctional business complexes, and recreational spaces with improved green zones.

Tokayev was also updated on the progress of Almaty's modern transport framework. The development of high-speed public transport systems will be a key factor in enhancing mobility and supporting sustainable urban growth.

According to Satybaldy, the General Plan for Almaty includes urban planning solutions focused on ensuring free airflow, preventing excessive urban density in the upper and central parts of the city, and expanding green spaces by three times to reach 3,800 hectares.

Additionally, it was reported that by 2025, the city will have high-quality outdoor lighting with its capacity doubled. A comprehensive program for landscaping, greening, and the renovation of parks and streets, based on unified public space design standards, is also underway.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel