Kyrgyzstan and JICA review long-term development projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted a review of long-term development projects during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev and JICA Vice President Yoshikawa Yoshifumi, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the parties discussed projects implemented in the country with JICA’s support. It was noted that these projects include a number of long-term initiatives that have contributed to improving the welfare of the population.

They highlighted the "One Village—One Product" project and the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program as prominent examples of successful and long-term cooperation.

The parties also discussed the progress of several projects providing grants and technical assistance in the areas of transport, healthcare, energy, and human resource development.

The One Village One Product (OVOP) project in Kyrgyzstan, supported by JICA since 2007, aims to foster rural development by empowering local communities to produce unique products like felt handicrafts and fruit juices. Its objectives are to alleviate poverty and create sustainable businesses, particularly benefiting women by connecting them to markets.

The project provides support in product development and marketing through the "OVOP+1" association. As of 2022, it has grown to include thousands of participants and become a "National Project," with plans for further expansion and a partnership with MUJI for selling felt products.

To date, 43 projects have been implemented with the support of JICA. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of JICA’s office in Kyrgyzstan.

