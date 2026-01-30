INPEX JAPAN, Mitsuuroko Green Energy to form JV in electricity sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co., Ltd. and INPEX JAPAN Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION, announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in Japan’s electricity sector, Trend reports via INPEX.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a new joint venture aimed at providing electricity marketing services, primarily targeting INPEX JAPAN’s domestic natural gas customers. The venture will also handle electricity procurement, supply-demand management, and market trading.

Looking ahead, the partnership plans to jointly develop a range of power sources, including solar power plants and battery storage systems, to meet evolving customer and market needs.

Mitsuuroko Green Energy, reflecting the Mitsuuroko Group’s philosophy of being a “provider of prosperous living,” said the collaboration supports its commitment to a sustainable society and achieving carbon neutrality by FY2050. The company emphasized that its efforts will enhance engagement with local communities, diversify services, and create added value, all while maintaining a stable energy supply.

INPEX JAPAN views the partnership as a step toward expanding its business in electricity-related fields, in line with its INPEX Vision 2035, announced in February 2025. The company said the MOU-driven business development will contribute to transforming Japan’s energy structure and ensure responsible energy transition and stable domestic energy supply.