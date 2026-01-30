Middle Corridor reduces cargo delivery times between Asia and Europe – ADY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Middle Corridor reduces cargo delivery times between Asia and Europe, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

According to ADY, the corridor is a strategically important alternative route connecting China with the European Union. Along with its extensive geographical coverage, it stands out as one of the shortest and most efficient transport routes between Asia and Europe.

ADY noted that before the emergence of the Middle Corridor, cargo flows between China and Europe relied primarily on sea routes through the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, with transit times ranging from 35 to 45 days and, in some cases, reaching 50 days.

"Today, thanks to improved coordination and increased logistical efficiency, container block trains via the Middle Corridor reach European destinations within 18–25 days. This advantage drives cargo growth, strengthens the transit potential of corridor countries, and enhances investment attractiveness.

Located at the crossroads of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, Azerbaijan plays a key role in the Middle Corridor. The Port of Baku, in conjunction with the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and TRIPP, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the corridor’s strategic significance at both regional and global levels," ADY explained.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan, and continues through Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. This overland route allows cargo to bypass longer maritime routes and provides a direct connection between East Asia, including China, and Europe.

