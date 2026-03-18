Kazakhstan's new constitution opens path for systemic education reform – minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan’s new Constitution creates broad opportunities for the systemic modernization of the education sector, Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

According to her, the updated Constitution designates the development of education, science, innovation, and technology as core strategic priorities of state policy.

Suleimenova highlighted that granting primary education an independent status represents a direct state guarantee aimed at fostering human capital and ensuring equal access to quality education for all children. She identified this as a crucial foundation for national security, social stability, and sustainable development.

The minister also pointed out that Kazakhstan’s education system is evolving in response to profound global economic shifts, rapid technological advancements, and demographic changes. International forecasts indicate the necessity of preparing students for a labor market in constant flux. According to the World Economic Forum and UNESCO, as much as 60% of current students are projected to engage in professions that are either emerging or yet to be conceived.

Additionally, Suleimenova stressed that the accelerated renewal of professional skills has become a pivotal consideration. Estimates by the World Bank suggest that by 2030, over 50% of the global workforce will need substantial reskilling due to automation and digitalization.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by Tokayev. According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.