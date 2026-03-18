Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan and others breach int'l law - Saudi Arabian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan and other countries violate international law, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili told reporters today, Trend reports.

He recalled that on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Besides, Iran is alleged to have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council member states, as well as Azerbaijan and Jordan.

According to the diplomat, these attacks were carried out by drones and mainly targeted civilian facilities, residential areas, oil infrastructure, airports, and diplomatic missions. It was reported that the attacks were prevented by the security forces of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and Jordan.

"These steps by Iran are contrary to international law and the principles of good neighborliness. The UN Security Council adopted a relevant resolution on the issue, condemning such actions.

Saudi Arabia is currently coordinating with other partner countries, including Azerbaijan, on this issue. At the emergency meeting to be held in Riyadh today, the current situation will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on ways to defuse tensions," he delineated.

The ambassador added that the meeting will call for preventing attacks against Azerbaijan and other countries, alongside averting the reoccurrence of similar incidents.

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