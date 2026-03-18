Kyrgyzstan powers up cultural growth with increased funding
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Kyrgyzstan's cultural sector funding has seen significant growth as part of broader efforts to support human capital development, diversify the economy, and enhance the role of creative industries in driving economic expansion.
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