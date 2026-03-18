Azerbaijan, Chinese company discuss new solar power plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Talks regarding constructing a solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul district have taken place between Azerbaijani officials and the Chinese company PowerChina Resources Ltd., the nation's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with He Shiyou, Executive Vice President of PowerChina Resources Ltd., we discussed the implementation status of the solar power plant project in the Hajigabul district, being carried out jointly with SOCAR Green, as well as the next steps in this regard.

We also exchanged views on opportunities to participate in potential investment projects in the energy sector,” the post said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel