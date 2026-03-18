Iran sees surge in volume of planned foreign investments
There was a dramatic uptick in foreign investment in Iran during the first eleven months of the current Iranian calendar year. Domestic investments and exports from free trade zones also experienced significant growth. Overall, production in these zones rose, highlighting a positive economic trend.
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