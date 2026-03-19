I believe in irreversibility of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Boris Navasardian in 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Baku Network
platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video
project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” dedicated to issues of
culture, history, and statehood, Trend reports.
The guest of the program was Boris Navasardian, head of the
Yerevan Press Club, who discussed the development of the "Peace
Bridge" initiative, the expansion of public dialogue formats, and
opportunities for economic cooperation.
The Armenian analyst expressed confidence in the sustainability
of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, pointing out the steady
strides being made and the crucial role of public involvement in
fostering peace.
According to Navasardian, a defining feature of the current
stage has been the steady and incremental expansion of
contacts.
“What really stands out to me is how the initiative is moving
forward bit by bit, and at every turn, the participants appear to
be a bit taken aback by the progress that's happening,” he
said.
Navasardian pointed out that when it comes to expanding the
format, without getting the public involved, even the most
meaningful official efforts could end up stalling or getting caught
up in changing political situations.
“It was important for us that the format not be confined to
small groups, because without wider public involvement, even the
most breakthrough initiatives at the official level can be
prolonged and influenced by the political environment,” he
noted.
Navasardian added that if Baku and Yerevan stick to the path
they've been following lately, there's not much that can hold back
further progress.
Concluding the discussion, he voiced his belief that the
dialogue was set in stone and highlighted the importance of
protecting the peace agenda from outside interference.
The full video recording of the program is presented below.