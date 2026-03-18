China, Turkmenistan pledge to strengthen ties and deepen cooperation

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen government

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. China and Turkmenistan should maintain friendly relations and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, Trend reports via the press service of the Chinese government.

Making this statement during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Beijing on March 18, the Chinese minister pointed out the strong mutual trust and friendship between the two countries, laying out strategic guidance for the steady growth of the China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Meredov congratulated China on the successful convening of the “two sessions” and expressed Turkmenistan’s support for China’s four global initiatives. He also confirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to cooperate in preparing for the third China-Central Asia Summit.

The officials went over regional and international issues, touching on developments in Iran.

To note, China’s four global initiatives include the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

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