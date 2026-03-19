Azerbaijan reports decline in cargo transport via sea in Feb. 2026
With oil exports making up the bulk of marine freight, Azerbaijan's sea cargo transportation saw a drop throughout the reporting period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy