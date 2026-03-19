Kazakhstan, China deal to build combined cycle gas turbine plant in Aktau
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan
An investment agreement has been struck between the Kazakhstani Ministry of Energy and Aktau Energy Company LLP to develop a 160 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant in Aktau.
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